Charlotte Men’s Club Basketball Invites The Community To Embrace The Team

Charlotte Men’s Club Basketball is gearing up for an unforgettable journey on the court and wants to invite the community to embrace its team. As dedicated student-athletes, they are committed to representing the university with pride and have set some ambitious goals. With community support, they believe they can make this season one to remember In the spirit of unity and their motto “We Over Me”, they invite the community to support them as they chase victory, growth, and community involvement. Together, the club can achieve greatness on and off the court.

With a current record of 20-5 and #20 in the nation, they are competing for a chance to compete at regionals, but need help to make it happen. To earn a spot they must compete in tournaments, games and the cost of travel, lodging and entry fees add up quickly. Your support will help cover tournament entry fees, fund travel and lodging for the team. Every dollar gets them closer to their goal of representing UNC Charlotte on the national journey. Be part of the journey and help them make this dream a reality.

MORE >>>