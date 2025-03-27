Central Piedmont’s Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program Explores Big Ideas

Looking to grow as a leader, connect with inspiring mentors, and make a lasting impact? The Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program is your opportunity to develop leadership skills, explore big ideas, and celebrate the power of community—especially the powerful role of women in society.

This program was made possible through the generosity of Dr. Ruth G. Shaw, Central Piedmont’s second college president.

Program Highlights:

Build connections with fellow student leaders and community mentors

Participate in monthly leadership development sessions

Complete a capstone project to present in April

Celebrate your growth in a supportive, empowering environment

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have a minimum 2.5 GPA

Have completed 2 semesters at Central Piedmont before Fall 2025

Be enrolled in college-credit classes during Fall 2025 and Spring 2026

Show support for women in higher education (open to all genders)

Be available for Friday sessions throughout the academic year

Program Commitment:

Only 12 students will be selected to participate!

Sessions are held twice a month on Fridays, including mentor and scholar-only gatherings.

How to Apply:

1) Submit the 2025–2026 General Scholarship Application: Apply Here

2) Complete the Ruth G. Shaw Scholarship Application: Submit Here

Qualified applicants will be invited to interview with the selection committee.

Learn more about the program: Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program Info

Don’t miss this chance to lead, learn, and leave your legacy.

MORE >>>