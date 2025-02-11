Tickets Available For “Ghostlight” Play At Central Piedmont
In Stephen Gregg’s “Ghostlight,” Garbiela Nettles is mysteriously admitted to the elite Doves Forge Academy, and she’s determined to leave—until she starts hearing ghostly echoes of a past tragedy in the school’s theater. As she joins the struggling school play to uncover the truth, she unravels a story more powerful than she ever expected.
Mystery, drama, and a haunting secret—will you be watching?
Location: Levine Campus, Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall
Showtimes
Fri., Feb. 21 – 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22 – 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 23 – 2:30 p.m.
Thu., Feb. 27 – 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 28 – 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 1 – 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 2 – 2:30 p.m.
Ticket Information
FREE for Central Piedmont Students! Show your student ID at the door for free admission.
General admission tickets range from $7.01-$12.53
Tickets can be purchased online