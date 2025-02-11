Spring Healthcare Open House At Central Piedmont Feb. 18

Still undecided on a program of study? Join Central Piedmont Community College on Tuesday, February 18, at its healthcare open house to learn more about its health professions and human services offerings. You’ll have an opportunity to:

discover our 21 healthcare programs such as medical assisting, massage therapy, physical therapist assistant, or occupational therapy assistant

meet inspiring faculty

immerse yourself in real-world experiences

visit our state-of-the-art labs and classrooms

learn more about scholarship and financial aid information

Event Details

Tuesday, February 18, 5 – 7 p.m.

Central Campus, Health Careers Building

Register now

MORE >>>