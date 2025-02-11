Charlotte Professor Erik Byker Receives Another Teaching Excellence Award

Erik Byker, a professor in the Cato College of Education Department of Reading and Elementary Education, is among the 2025 recipients of the UNC Board of Governors Awards for Teaching Excellence.

Byker, named the University’s 2024 Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence recipient, stated, “My goal is to guide learners toward a transformation from thinking like a student to becoming a critically engaged, citizen scholar who cares deeply for the world.”

The Board of Governors selected 17 system faculty to receive the teaching excellence award. Winners represent all 16 of North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Recipients were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies and Programs.

UNC Board of Governors Chair Wendy Murphy said, “As a former educator, I have the deepest appreciation for our university professors and their commitment to our students. These talented faculty have dedicated their lives to mentoring and supporting our students, and we are grateful for their service.”

Each of the winners will receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize. The recipients will be honored at their institutions at a future date.

