Two Elite Record-Breakers From Charlotte Track & Field Meet

For the second time in as many weeks the Charlotte track & field team traveled up to Blacksburg, Virginia, this weekend to compete in the Hokie Invitational. In the squad’s second meet of 2023, they had some elite performances from the group including two school record performances again in Blacksburg.

After having two record-breaking performances in day one of competition at last week’s Virginia Tech Invitational, the Niners once again had two athletes deliver their own. The first came from Lauren Johnston, whose time of 2:52.69 in the 1000m broke the previous record-holder, Jade Martin, time of 2:54.03. The second record-breaking time came from Maya Singletary, who broke T’Shelia Mungo’s 9-year 600m record with a time of 1:28.62.

