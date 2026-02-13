U.S. News & World Report Ranks Charlotte Online Master’s In Nursing #22 In The Nation

UNC Charlotte has been recognized among the nation’s best online master’s in nursing programs, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Online Programs rankings released January 27.

The online Master of Nursing (MSN) program at UNC Charlotte’s School of Nursing is ranked No. 22. The School of Nursing, part of the College of Health and Human Services, offers three MSN programs: Community/Public Health Nursing, Nurse Administration and Nurse Educator.

UNC Charlotte’s online MSN program outranked those of most other institutions in the UNC System that offer online MSN programs. Only East Carolina University ranked higher.

“The strength of our online master’s program lies in its respect for the needs of working nurses to advance their education,” said Susan McLennon, Ph.D., director of UNC Charlotte’s School of Nursing. “Nurses make impacts on the front lines every day. We designed a curriculum that empowers them to grow professionally without having to leave their current roles.”

To compile its 2026 list of the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs, U.S. News & World Report ranked 201 schools in five categories: engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, services and technologies, and student excellence.

“Our success stems from the applicability of our advanced education, which bridges the gap between the classroom and real-world nursing practice. Students gain the skills needed to improve individual health, strengthen health care systems and lead meaningful change,” McLennon said.

In addition to its online master’s programs, the School of Nursing offers an online bachelor’s program specifically for working registered nurses: the RN-to-BSN program. UNC Charlotte is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina (and No. 4 nationally) for online bachelor’s programs.

Read about a recent graduate from the RN-to-BSN program.

MORE >>>