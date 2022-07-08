UNC Anthropology Students Dig Into The History of Pottery

Students at UNC-Chapel Hill in a hands-on anthropology course piece together ancient ceramics, learn to fire pottery and cook with pots over a fire to study the history of pottery. In one semester, anthropology students in “Lab Methods: Ceramic Analysis” course learn more about the history of pottery than many learn in a lifetime. “Many archaeological interpretations are based on pottery, and this course gives them an understanding of how ancient pottery was made, how it was used, and what one can learn from the fragments one finds archaeologically,” said Professor Vin Steponaitis.

