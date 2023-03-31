UNC Charlotte Architecture Library Discusses Blue Architecture

In celebration of “Earth Month” the Hight Architecture Library will host CoAA Dean Brook Muller in a discussion about his book “Blue Architecture” and give away signed copies to guests. Dean Muller will discuss some of the authors or writers that influenced his study of architecture and eventually sustainability. He will also share recommendations for reading about design and environmental themes.

April 4, 2023 – 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Hight Architecture Library

MORE >>>