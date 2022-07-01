UNC Charlotte Architecture Students Complete ‘Beacon’ For Arts District

After more than a year of work, architecture students taught by Professor Marc Manack have completed a magnificent installation at the new Trailhead Arts District. The area at the Sugar Creek LYNX Blue Line Station is being developed by Flywheel Group, led by School of Architecture alumnus Tony Kuhn. In late 2020, Kuhn and College of Arts + Architecture Director of Collaborative Works Wendy Fishman discussed inviting students to design an outdoor structure as a beacon for the Trailhead project. “The project came from the idea that the university should be more visible in the community,” Kuhn said. “As a graduate, I know how great the program is and want to see more interaction and visibility with the community.”

