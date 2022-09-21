UNC Charlotte Campus Construction Updates September 2022

The Remembrance Memorial, The 49th Acre-Student Outdoor Venue and Tailgating Park, Atkins Cafe, and Residence Hall Phase 16.

REMEMBRANCE MEMORIAL

A commemorative memorial is under construction in Belk Plaza in front of Kennedy Hall to memorialize Reed Parlier, Riley Howell, and the other victims of the April 30, 2019 shooting.

Estimated completion date: April 2023

THE 49TH ACRE – STUDENT OUTDOOR EVENT VENUE AND TAILGATING PARK

The three-acre site includes a lawn area for student tailgating and a pavilion for events. In addition to tailgating, the venue will provide year-round opportunities for organized and informal student gatherings and recreation.

Estimated completion date: Summer 2023

ATKINS CAFÉ

Renovation of the Atkins Café will create a new Starbucks location on campus.

Estimated completion date: January 2023

RESIDENCE HALL PHASE 16

A new five-story, 147,000-square-foot residence hall is under construction in South Village near SoVi dining hall. The residence hall features nearly 700 beds in traditional double rooms supported by shared bathrooms, study lounges, laundry rooms, and multi-purpose rooms.

Estimated completion date: July 2023