UNC Charlotte Dance Presents 2022 Fall Dance Concert November 3 – November 6

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance presents the 2022 Fall Dance concert, with choreography by dance faculty Associate Professor Kim Jones, Associate Professor Tamara Williams, Visiting Assistant Professor Audrey Baran, and special guest artist Rosangela Silvestre from Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Silvestre is the founder of Silvestre Dance Technique, a pioneer of African -Brazilian dances and ancestral expressions, and a vocalist, percussionist, and cultural preserver.

November 3, 2022 – 7:30 PM

November 4, 2022 – 7:30 PM

November 5, 2022 – 7:30 PM

November 6, 2022 – 2:00 PM

Anne R. Belk Theater

