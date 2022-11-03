Charlotte Running Back Named To Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll

Red-shirt sophomore running back Shadrick Byrd has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll after stuffing the stat sheet in Charlotte’s convincing 56-23 Conference USA victory at Rice, Oct. 29. This is the second time that Byrd has landed on the Hornung Honor Roll, this season.

Byrd, who was also named the C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance, had a career-high 229 all-purpose yards, which is the fifth-most in school history. Included in the 229 all-purpose yards were a career-high 83 rushing yards, a career-high 58 receiving yards and 88 yards in the return game. He also scored on a four-yard touchdown run that gave Charlotte its first lead and kick started a 35-0 scoring spree.

