Central Piedmont Honors Veterans Week Nov 7 – Nov 11

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. In honor of our military veterans and family members, Central Piedmont Community College’s Military Families and Veterans Services will host Veterans Week Nov. 7-11.

On Monday Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., CPCC starts the week’s celebrations at the Central Campus Quad’s flagpole as veterans are honored in a flag ceremony that reflects love for our country through commitment of service. Richard Bartell, director of Military Family and Veteran Services, will provide opening remarks.

