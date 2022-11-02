The Dream Of Pfeiffer University English Major Becomes Reality

Many English majors entertain hopes of becoming a published author, but when Louisa Parrish ’23 of Denton, N.C. graduates from Pfeiffer University next spring, she will be able to say that her dream has become a reality. As she started her senior year, she completed, Artifacts Of Fae, the first installment in a planned series of fantasy novels.

Parrish, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of The Phoenix, Pfeiffer’s literary journal, aspires to live off the money she makes from writing novels.

“The Artifacts project was a nice way to jumpstart my career,” she said. “I could get my first book behind me and start marketing my work while I’m finishing up my senior year at Pfeiffer.”

