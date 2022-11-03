UNC Charlotte Observes Veterans Day Nov 10 – Nov 11

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and to honor campus members’ service, the Office of Veterans Services and the Charlotte chapter of Student Veterans of America will hold a breakfast from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Cone University Center, Room 210. This event is for military-affiliated students, faculty, staff and campus ROTC detachments. Afterward, starting at noon, there will be a one-mile Warrior Walk.

On Friday, the University will hold a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park outside Memorial Hall. Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber will preside at the ceremony, which will recognize military-affiliated attendees. Bethany Mavromatis with the 49ers chapter of Student Veterans of America will speak, too.

MORE >>>