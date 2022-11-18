UNC Charlotte Observes World AIDS Day December 1

UNC Charlotte’s Academy for Population Health Innovation, in partnership with campus and community organizations, will observe World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., on the second floor of the Popp Martin Student Union, there will be representatives from APHI, the Mecklenburg County Health Department and student organizations who will provide information related to sexual health resources. Free HIV testing will be offered along with interactive HIV educational activities.

