2022 White Coat Ceremony At Pfeiffer University

Dr. Scott Bullard, President of Pfeiffer University, has called on its junior nursing students to study hard and to nourish their souls as they don new white lab coats signifying the extension of their learning to direct patient care in healthcare settings.

“The Scriptures would say, ‘Study to show thyself approved,’” he said during the Department of Nursing’s annual White Coat Ceremony.

Bullard added that nourishment of the students’ souls could come from “reading something unrelated to your discipline” and by loving “on those people who have loved you” because “it will feed you as much as it feeds them.”

White coat ceremonies have long been a fixture at schools of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, but they have caught on at nursing programs only fairly recently. Dr. Martha Bramlett, an associate professor who chairs the Department of Nursing at Pfeiffer, told the ceremony’s attendees that Pfeiffer’s nursing program was one of the first in North Carolina to feature one.

MORE >>>