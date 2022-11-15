International Education Week At Queens University Of Charlotte

This week, Queens University of Charlotte celebrates International Education Week. With a large community of international students on campus and robust study abroad opportunities, Queens has long been a proponent of international education. The annual, collective celebration serves as an outward expression of Queens’ institutional commitment to promote global understanding and celebrate the diversity that makes the university so special.

Nestled within the full schedule of programming taking place throughout the week are a few events hosted by students and faculty from various countries.

