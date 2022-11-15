UNC Charlotte Partnership With Coursera Gives Students A Workforce Advantage

UNC Charlotte is partnering with online open course provider Coursera to offer students free access to Grow with Google career certificates. Certificate programs in digital marketing and ecommerce, IT support, data analytics, project management and UX design will be available to supplement coursework in academic programs as well as give Charlotte students a competitive workforce advantage.

“Faculty may request access to Coursera’s 500 licenses for themselves and their students,” explained Bojan Cukic, interim dean of the College of Computing and Informatics. CCI is co-leading the digital credentials effort with the School of Professional Studies. “They will be able to preview content and determine whether to include a Grow with Google certificate within courses they teach or propose something new that aligns with industry-recognized credentials.”

UNC Charlotte is the only university in the UNC System and in North Carolina that is offering Coursera micro-credentials for its students. The initiative aligns with recommendations of the University’s strategic plan, Shaping What’s Next, to provide students with a competitive advantage to launch and build their careers.

