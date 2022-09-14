UNC Charlotte Opening COVID Booster Clinic On Campus

According to a report in NinerTimes, UNC Charlotte’s award-winning collegiate publication, plans are afoot to start a booster clinic on campus to administer bivalent booster shots to the campus community.

According to the CDC, updated COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”

UNC Charlotte’s booster clinic is projected to open late September – early October.