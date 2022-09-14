Student Privacy Protected At Central Piedmont With FERPA

At colleges and universities, all students– currently or previously enrolled, and regardless of age– are protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act. Central Piedmont cannot answer questions or release information about you — to your parent, family, or future school — without your written permission.

FERPA prevents college officials from disclosing personally identifiable information unless you approve disclosure by submitting a signed consent form. FERPA protects your information at Central Piedmont.

