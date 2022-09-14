US News Ranks Queens University Charlotte 9th In The South

Queens University of Charlotte advanced six places and is now recognized as a top 10 regional university in the south according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best College rankings released today. Queens rose to the No. 9 spot among 136 universities in the southern region.

“Queens is on an amazing trajectory,” said Dan Lugo, president of Queens University of Charlotte. “We’ve got an extraordinary community of faculty and staff who are committed to providing a world-class education to our students in a diverse and inclusive environment. We have the support and encouragement of our alumni in the direction we’re headed, and we have momentum and support from our incredible board. Rankings or no rankings, we will continue to do what we’ve been doing throughout our 165-year history – provide an exceptional education for highly motivated and talented students who we know will become leaders and contributors in the Charlotte community.”

