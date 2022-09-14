Pfeiffer University Alumna Honored With 2022 Distinguished Award

On Sept. 11, 2001, one of four planes hijacked by Islamic terrorists flew into the Pentagon. Heidi Honecker Grant ’87, the recipient of Pfeiffer University’s 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, was working there at the time, charged with overseeing the counter-terrorism budget for the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). The attack would profoundly shape her career for the next 20 years.

“Whenever I give talks on leadership, I always stress the importance of the ‘why’ in our lives — why we get up every day to do what we do,” she said. “I can trace my why to 9/11, which people around the world will never forget. On that day, I found my passion — to do what I could to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.”

Grant will receive Pfeiffer’s Distinguished Alumni Award on October 1, 2022, as a part of Pfeiffer’s Homecoming festivities.

