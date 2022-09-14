UNC Charlotte First To Host MOCA London’s Nature Morte

UNC Charlotte is the first American host for a stunning exhibition developed by the Museum of Contemporary Art in London.

“Nature Morte: Contemporary Artists Reinvigorate the Still Life Tradition” opens Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Rowe Galleries. The exhibit is based on chief curator Michael Petry’s book of the same name, which brings together for the first time the poignant, provocative re-imaginings of the traditional still life by more than 180 international contemporary artists, including David Hockney, John Currin, Sherrie Levine, Reena Saini Kallat, Damien Hirst, Gerhard Richter and Ai Wei.

On Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in Rowe Arts Building, Petry and co-curator Roberto Ekholm of MOCA London will join University curators Adam Justice and Andrew Leventis for a public conversation about the still life in contemporary imagination, followed by a reception. The exhibition runs through Thursday, Nov. 3.

