UNC Charlotte School of Architecture Presents Jonathan Dessi-Olive

As part of the SoA Colloquium Series, UNC Charlotte School of Architecture will present nationally notable professor Jonathan Dessi-Olive on September 16 in the Charles C. Hight Architecture Library in Storrs Hall with a Zoom simulcast. Seating will be limited to the first 30 attendees. All lectures will begin at 12:30 pm EST.

All events are free and open to the public.

Jonathan Dessi-Olive is a researcher, designer, and educator who joined the School of Architecture at UNC Charlotte in 2022. In his role as an assistant professor in building technology + design integration, Dessi-Olive will teach architecture design studios, structures, and construction research seminars that take a critical approach to technology. He is also the director and founder of the MycoMatters Lab.

MORE >>>