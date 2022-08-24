UNC Charlotte Presents Lauren Anderson In Conversation

The UNC Charlotte Department of Dance, in partnership with Charlotte Ballet and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, presents a community conversation with ballerina Lauren Anderson, former principal dancer at Houston Ballet.

Ayisha MacMillan Cravotta, who studied with Anderson in Houston, danced with Houston Ballet and Charlotte Ballet, and is now the director of the Charlotte Ballet Academy, will lead the discussion. Anderson will be joined in conversation by UNC Charlotte dance alumni Chandra McLoud Glover, dance department chair at Northwest School of the Arts, and Dedrick Perkins, founder/owner of Dedrick’s Dance District.

