UNC Charlotte Professor Research Is Subject Of NEH Summer Institute Study

UNC Charlotte Associate Professor of Dance Kim Jones will join a cohort of 25 higher education faculty in Chicago this month for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Summer Institute: Making Modernism: Literature, Dance, and Visual Culture in Chicago, 1893-1955. While in Chicago, Jones will conduct archival research in the Newberry Library to continue her ongoing studies of Korean dancer/choreographer Choi Seung-Hee (1911-1969).

