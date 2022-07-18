UNC Charlotte Researchers Find COVID Vaccine Protection Short-Lived

Researchers from Yale School of Public Health and UNC Charlotte have an answer regarding the uncertainty as to how long COVID vaccine protection lasts, and when it might be necessary for individuals to get an additional booster shot. Strong protection following vaccination is short-lived. “We tend to forget that we are in an arms race with this virus, and that it will evolve ways to evade both our natural and any vaccine-derived immune response,” said Alex Dornburg, assistant professor of bioinformatics and genomics at UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics, who led the study with Jeffrey Townsend, the Elihu Professor of Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health.

