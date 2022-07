Brandt Bronico was a star on UNC Charlotte’s soccer team for 4 years. A veteran MLS midfielder, he came to Charlotte FC after four seasons with the Chicago Fire, where he netted a pair of goals and dished out eight assists in 66 appearances and 40 starts. Joining Charlotte FC in its inaugural season, Bronico is a staple in the Starting XI – soccer lingo for starting lineup – establishing himself as a potential MLS All-Star.

