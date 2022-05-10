UNC Charlotte Selects 13th Class Of Levine Scholars Program

UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program has selected 22 young leaders from across the United States who will be the members of the 13th class of the University’s prestigious and academically competitive scholarship program. The scholars will join UNC Charlotte in fall 2022. “The Levine Scholars Program is a premier merit scholarship that continues to serve as a model for other programs at UNC Charlotte and beyond,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

