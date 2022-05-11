7 Consecutive Championships For Queens University Charlotte

The Queens University of Charlotte men’s track & field team captured its seventh straight South Atlantic Conference Track & Field Championship to give the Royals their 100th conference tournament championship as a department. No. 12 Queens totaled 171 points to top Wingate who scored 148.5 points for second place on the men’s side. Queens’ women, ranked 11th nationally, finished second with 177.5 points scored. The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears edged the defending champions for the title with a total of 181.5 points.

