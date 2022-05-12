Johnson C. Smith University Shines At The Battle Of The Brains

A team of students from JCSU wowed the judges so thoroughly at this year’s HBCU Battle of the Brains they were selected as the NFL Favorite and were chosen to participate in this year’s NFL Draft. Out of 30 HBCU teams, JCSU was one of seven teams selected to present on stage to executives from the NFL, Amazon and Expedia. Their presentation earned them a standing ovation from the audience, and they were chosen as the third team to be selected for the finals.

