UNC Charlotte SOA Lecture: Katie MacDonald November 16

Katie MacDonald’s scholarship reconsiders construction standards and materials in light of new lifecycle questions and overextended supply chains. MacDonald is Director of the Before Building Laboratory, where she pioneers new biomaterial assemblies, with the aim of creating building material systems that sequester carbon and reduce construction’s contribution to the environmental crisis. Her scholarship has been supported by the AIA Upjohn Research Initiative, the Arnold W. Brunner Grant, the Robert James Eidlitz Fellowship from Cornell University, and the Paul M. Heffernan International Travel Award from Harvard University, among others. Current projects focus on rapidly renewable biomaterials, including wood, bamboo, grass, various invasive plant species, and hemp.

November 16, 2022 / 12:30PM / Boardman Auditorium

