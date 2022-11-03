UNCC College of Arts + Architecture Host New South\Global South Event Nov 15

As UNC Charlotte’s College of Arts + Architecture begins a multi-year exploration of the complex relationship between the New South and the Global South, the school has invited Teddy Cruz and Fonna Forman, principals in Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman, to appear in a Virtual Zoom appearance November 15, 2022 at 5:30PM.

Teddy Cruz (MDes Harvard University) is a Professor of Public Culture and Urbanism in the Department of Visual Arts at the University of California, San Diego, and Director of Urban Research in the UCSD Center on Global Justice.

Fonna Forman (PhD University of Chicago) is a Professor of Political Theory at the University of California, San Diego and Founding Director of the UCSD Center on Global Justice.

Their work has been exhibited widely in prestigious cultural venues across the world, including the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, San Francisco; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum, New York and other international venues.

