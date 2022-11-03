UNC Charlotte Takes A Giant Leap In Times Higher Education World University Rankings

In a testament to the leadership and vision of its chancellor and university administration, at a stroke, UNC Charlotte has ascended 33 positions above its previous ranking, among U.S. universities, in the latest 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings.

The results are regarded as one of the leading national and international university rankings focused on research and academic excellence.

“Charlotte’s strategic plan outlines a new vision for the University as a nationally recognized top-tier research university, helping us better support growth and the economic vitality for our fast-growing region,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “The Times Higher Education ranking shows that the University is making strong progress toward our goal thanks to the innovative work of our world-class and diverse faculty, staff and students.”

