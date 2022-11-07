UNC Charlotte Student Joins Major Artists In Get Out The Vote Festival

UNC Charlotte Theatre major Sam Pomerantz is among a group of big-name artists performing on November 8 in the #iVoted Festival, celebrating the privilege and right to vote. Founded in 2018 with more than 150 performances in 37 states, the biannual “IVoted” festival gained a greater presence when it went virtual in 2020. Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Steph Curry, Eugene Mirman, and Seth Godin are set to make appearances on the Election Day livestream, along with nearly 400 performers.

With them will be Pomerantz, who will perform at 5:15 pm EST on the Girls Rock Asheville virtual stage.

“I got involved in the project because I’m an artist ambassador with one of their partners, HeadCount, who works with artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande,” Pomerantz said. “The iVoted Festival team reached out to me and booked me for their 2022 webcast. I got involved because I’ve found a passion for encouraging people to vote and promoting democracy through music.”

