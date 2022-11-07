US HUD Secretary Tells JCSU Students: What They Think And Believe Can Be Reality

The U.S. Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge, visited the Johnson C. Smith University campus along with Congresswoman Alma Adams to encourage students to vote in the 2022 election.

“I want to talk to you about hope,” said Fudge to the students seated in Biddle Auditorium. “So many students don’t have hope in this country. I need you to understand that what you think and believe can be a reality. I need you to succeed. I want to know that what is left of my future and your future is left in good hands.”

The goal of the event wasn’t just to encourage those in attendance to vote, but also to encourage them to talk to their friends and family about the importance of voting, especially within the Black community.

