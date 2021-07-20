UNC Charlotte Tyriq Harris Earns Academic All-American Football Honors

Charlotte 49ers four-year starting defensive end Tyriq Harris was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Division I football second team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. His selection as the first 49ers football Academic All-America adds to his long list of achievements garnered for excellence on and off the field.

