UNC Charlotte Alumna Hired As Raleigh Police Chief

UNC Charlotte alumna Estella Patterson ’96 is the new police chief for the city of Raleigh, N.C., chosen following a competitive national search. She will take office Aug. 1, succeeding Cassandra Deck-Brown, who is retiring.

Patterson, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science from UNC Charlotte, has risen through the ranks with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) over the past 24 years. She currently is the deputy chief overseeing the patrol services group.

