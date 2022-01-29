UNC Medical Director: Two Best Tools To Avoid Getting COVID

Dr. Amir Barzin, University of North Carolina Medical Director, and the director and lead physician of the Carolina Together Testing Program, says the best mitigation efforts, the best mitigation strategies, is doing two things. One: People who are vaccinated have a lower chance of contracting the omicron variant or COVID-19, and that number actually goes down even more — or there’s more protective effects — if you’re boosted. So the No. 1 best strategy is tp get vaccinated. And then when you’re eligible for a booster, get a booster. A second one is to wear a mask whenever available. Wear a well-fitted mask.

