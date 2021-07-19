University Of South Carolina Confronts Painful History To Create More Inclusive Future

A commission created in 2019 to examine the University of South Carolina’s history and propose changes and modifications that would represent a more accurate and complete historical record has released its final report. According to the executive summary of the report: “This was to include an examination not only of the historic context of campus buildings’ names, but also of the lives of those who had buildings named after them, including their impact on the university, the state and the community around them. The effort would include a specific analysis of individuals and buildings and a broad acknowledgement of key groups and individuals that have contributed to the university over time.”

Read the full report here: Presidential Commission On University History