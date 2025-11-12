Veterans Focus On Personal And Professional Growth At Queens University

For two U.S. veterans, the road to college was long and demanding, shaped by years of service defending our nation. However, with the help of campus and government resources, and guidance from Queens staff, students Rick Wright ‘29 and Lou Luangxay ‘26 have proved that it’s never too late to pursue a lifelong dream. They represent a growing cohort of veterans who, after years of sacrifice, are embracing the opportunity to focus on personal and professional growth.

Rick Wright ’29, creative writing major

While most students enroll in a college or university right after graduating from high school, Rick Wright did not. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving on active duty and in the reserves from 1988 until 2003, achieving the rank of Sergeant.

After the 9/11 attacks, Wright was flooded with an overwhelming call to serve, and he fought hard to reenlist. Thanks to his specialized skill as a static line jump master, he was back in the Marines for Operation Iraqi Freedom, going “from the couch to the desert” to answer the nation’s need.

Throughout his time in the military, Wright found solace and adventure within the pages of a book, using reading as an escape from the rough realities of infantry life. He was rarely without a novel, even while deployed. Wright recalls that his fellow Marines would tease him. “I would have these big ole Tom Clancy novels in my backpack wrapped up in sandwich bags so that it wouldn’t get wet from the rain,” said Wright. “I’d read by candlelight or with a flashlight.”

On campus, Wright, a first-generation student, is tackling a challenging course load, balancing classes like American literature and composition and rhetoric. He finds the entire experience, from sitting with his much younger classmates to joining the poetry club, deeply rewarding.

“Being a student at Queens has made me feel young again,” Wright shared. He is impressed by the intellectual curiosity of his classmates, admitting, “I can’t believe how smart these students are today. I think about how I was when I was 18, 19 – it’s night and day. The difference is amazing.”

Wright finds completing his writing assignments to be cathartic, a way for everything in his head to “suddenly become words on the screen.” Juggling his academic load with the demands of his current job is a challenge, but with the support of his professors, he is determined to complete the journey he started later in life.

Through it all, Wright’s biggest fan is his wife. “My wife is my biggest supporter,” he says of his spouse, who will celebrate their 30th anniversary soon. While some family members “think I’m crazy,” his wife is “all for it,” fully backing his pursuit of the degree he waited a lifetime to chase.

Lou Luangxay, ‘26 sport management major

Lou Luangxay carries a deep commitment to service, a value instilled by his father, a military man who served his homeland of Laos. Born abroad, Luangxay and his family came to the U.S. as refugees. Luangxay’s motivation for enlisting in the armed forces in 2007 was deeply rooted in his family’s immigrant experience and a sense of duty to his adopted country.

“It was always something that intrigued my brother and I, so we both did Junior ROTC when we were in high school,” he said. “It felt like we were paying back the country that adopted us.”

Luangxay’s aviation logistics provided valuable, translatable skills. He was deployed twice, notably with the unit that was the first to respond to the Haiti earthquake, where he provided humanitarian relief. His unit also served in the Gulf of Aden to combat Somali pirates and was deployed to Afghanistan, where he proudly notes his unit actively contributed to counter-terrorism efforts, achieving critical objectives.

Luangxay is currently an entrepreneur who owns a small home service business and is actively working toward starting a youth soccer academy. At the recommendation of an academic advisor with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Luangxay decided to pursue a degree in sport management to support his academy’s venture, leading him to Queens for its small college environment.

His biggest cheerleaders are his wife and daughter, who make his return to school a shared family experience. “My wife is so supportive – she’s the rock in the family,” said Luangxay. “And my nine-year-old daughter can relate to my experience as a student. It’s a blessing that we get to talk about school and how we can study for tests together.”

The Veterans Lounge: A Place to Call Home at Queens

Wright and Luangxay’s transition to campus life would not be as easy without the support of Queens staff member, alumnus, and fellow veteran Darryl White, Sr. ’92, ’21, assistant dean for student life. An advisor of QU4Troops, Queens’ official Student Veterans Association, White and his team provide peer mentoring, host social and educational events, and partner with local nonprofits to continue the spirit of service.

White also maintains the Veteran’s Lounge, a space made possible through a grant from The Home Depot Foundation in coordination with Student Veterans of America (SVA), where veterans across campus can study, connect, and relax.

“I want to make sure our student veterans feel comfortable coming here, that they understand the process,” said White. “For someone who, like me, never even dreamed of college, having a fellow veteran to guide them through that transition is absolutely invaluable.”

The shared experience facilitated by staff and spaces like the Veterans Lounge fosters a sense of camaraderie for student veterans at Queens. For both Wright and Luangxay, this support validates their decision to pursue higher education, turning a daunting transition into a purposeful mission.

Their individual journeys, one fueled by a passion for literature, the other by an entrepreneurial vision, are united by the resilience and dedication forged during their time in uniform. Their message to other veterans and older adults considering a return to school is one of empowerment. “Don’t think twice about getting your education – just do it!” said Wright.

