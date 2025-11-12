Central Piedmont Scholars Stand Out At North Carolina Honors Association Conference

Central Piedmont’s Honors Program is celebrating a weekend of outstanding student achievement at the North Carolina Honors Association (NCHA) Conference. The event brought together top honors students from across the state—and Central Piedmont scholars stood out.

Award-winning presentations:

Charlotte Ennis earned 1st place for Best Oral Presentation

Shun Let secured 2 nd place for her outstanding presentation

Itala Flores, a Truist Honors Scholar alumna, tied for 2nd place

These students exemplified the heart of honors scholarship—exploring topics they care deeply about and delivering presentations that offered both insight and practical application.

Why it matters:

Honors students are mastering public speaking, navigating complex processes, and building connections with peers statewide

The program focuses on developing excellence through engagement and empowerment

Achievements like these reflect the strength and impact of the college’s Honors Program

Central Piedmont is proud of its scholars and their commitment to leadership, learning, and academic excellence.

