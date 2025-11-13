Join The Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network And University Career Center For Senior Send-Off

The GOLD Alumni Network and the University Career Center invite you to join them for Senior Send-Off on Monday, December 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Armored Cow Brewing. Come celebrate becoming official members of the Alumni Association with free food, drinks, networking, games and door prizes.

Remember to bring your Niner Card to check-in. Graduates who register for Senior Send-Off will receive one (1) complimentary drink ticket and food voucher for one of two on-site food trucks: Hot Tamale and Mister Greek.

Don’t forget to also register to win prizes during Senior Celebration Week. From Monday, December 1 to Friday, December 5, the GOLD Alumni Network will be giving away special prizes to graduating students who update their contact information. Register anytime between now and December 1 for a chance to win!

If you have questions, please contact Jaycie Loud at jloud@charlotte.edu.

MORE >>>