Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Sandra Levine Theatre

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

Join the Gambrell Center for an extraordinary evening where classical music meets contemporary poetry, presented by the Charlotte Symphony in collaboration with the English students and faculty of Queens University of Charlotte. This unique event re-imagines Vivaldi’s timeless masterpiece, “The Four Seasons,” through a fusion of captivating music and inspiring verse.

PROGRAM PARTNERS: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Arts @ Queens, Queens University’s English Department and the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement.

Contact the Gambrell Center Box Office at 704-337-2466 or gambrelltix@queens.edu.

