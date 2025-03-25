Women Leaders Program At Queens University Cultivates Key Business Relationships For Students

Queens University of Charlotte’s McColl School of Business is investing in the future of female excellence with its newly created Women Leaders Program, a transformative academic experience designed to propel students to new heights in their careers.

The one-year program provides a comprehensive curriculum with an emphasis on building a “personal board of advisors,” fostering strong mentor and peer networks and helping students cultivate relationships with key business leaders in their fields.

A curriculum including carefully curated events provides comprehensive and impactful experiences, encompassing skill-building workshops that focus on critical areas such as negotiation, advocacy, coaching, and decision-making.

Participants also gain access to invaluable mentoring and executive coaching from experienced professionals, including Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year (BWOY) recipients, who offer personalized guidance and support.

Funding for the program came in part from donations made by former BWOY recipients and others from the Queens community who are passionate about helping women become successful in their professions.

Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the McColl School of Business, highlighted the program’s community impact, emphasizing that program mentors are motivated to “pay it forward” by sharing their wisdom, and recognizing the profound power of such support.

“The businesswomen involved with our Women Leaders Program recognize the value of mentorship from their own careers and are eager to share their knowledge with Queens students,” said Rotondo. “Their support in developing tomorrow’s business leaders benefits our community and helps shape the city of Charlotte and beyond.”

This year’s inaugural cohort is comprised of 15 students, currently enrolled in one of the McColl School’s three graduate programs: the Master of Business Administration (MBA), the Master of Science in Talent and Organization Development (MSTOD), and the Master of Science in Finance and Analytics (MSFA).

Dawn Chanland, D.B.A., program director of the McColl School’s MBA Program, stressed the importance of intentional network building, particularly among women. “Research shows that top-performing businesswomen rely on broad networks, with a core group of women who can support them with the unique challenges they face in their careers,” said Chanland. “By fostering these critical networks and developing key leadership skills, the Women Leaders Program gives participants a significant advantage in today’s competitive business landscape.”

Brittany Williams ’25, an MBA student specializing in leadership and change management, shared her experience in the Women Leaders Program. “Coming from a non-business background, I was hesitant about pursuing an MBA. However, my time at Queens has been transformative,” she said. “The Women Leaders Program not only connected me with strong female leaders who were invested in my growth but also introduced me to a powerful network of women who provided invaluable support. The experiential learning opportunities sharpened my strategic thinking and leadership skills, allowing me to confidently apply business concepts in real-world situations.”

As the first session ended, Dean Rotondo shared her excitement about the future of the Women Leaders Program. “I was confident Dawn would develop an outstanding program, and she did. The student impact and outcomes have truly exceeded my wildest expectations,” she said. “I’m hopeful that the program will become a cornerstone of women’s leadership development at Queens University.”

For more information about the Women Leaders Program and the McColl School of Business, visit the McColl website.

