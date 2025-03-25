JCSU Arch Of Triumph Gala At The Charlotte Convention Center April 5

Join Johnson C. Smith University for the Arch of Triumph Gala on April 5, 2025, at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Annual Gala serves as the University’s marquee community event and benefits the JCSU Fund, which empowers the University to provide innovative and challenging academic programs and critical financial support for JCSU students.

This Year’s Honorees:

Dr. Dorothy Cowser Yancy ’64

Dr. Dorothy Cowser Yancy ’64 served as the first woman president of Johnson C. Smith University, 1994 to 2008. Under her leadership, JCSU experienced an era of success and growth. During her tenure, Yancy doubled the University’s endowment and spearheaded the IBM Thinkpad initiative. While serving as president, Yancy also became the first woman board president for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. After graduating from Johnson C. Smith University in 1964 with a B.A. degree in history, Yancy entered the University of Massachusetts where she earned her M.A. degree in history. Simultaneously, she received a certificate in management development from Harvard University. In1974, she entered the doctoral program in political science at Atlanta University where she later earned her Ph.D. Dr. Cowser Yancy is lauded as an inspiration to woman leaders, including the current JCSU president Dr. Valerie Kinloch ’96. Yancy is celebrated as a transformational and inspirational leader with deep love for JCSU.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams

Congresswoman Alma Adams serves the 12th Congressional District of North Carolina. Currently in her sixth term, Representative Adams serves on the Committee on Education & Workforce and the House Committee on Agriculture. She serves on the subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education and is Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development. In November 2014, Dr. Adams won a special election and was sworn in immediately as the 100th woman elected to the 113th Congress. Congresswoman Adams is the co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus and the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus. Congresswoman Adams holds Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from North Carolina A&T State University. She holds a Ph.D. in Art Education and Multicultural Education from The Ohio State University.

Charles Thomas

Charlotte native Charles Thomas serves as the Charlotte Director of Community and National Initiatives for Knight Foundation. In his role, Thomas leads the foundation’s local strategy to advance economic opportunities, enhance the arts and strengthen local news & information. Specifically, Thomas has been focused on advancing the development of Historic West End and Johnson C. Smith University. Knight Foundation has invested millions of dollars in the West End, supporting resident-led organizations, small businesses and economic development that has brought additional Black-owned businesses to the district. In addition to investing in a thriving West End, Thomas has also shepherded Knight’s funding for JCSU student scholarships while increasing community engagement and the institution’s economic development capacity. Speaking about Knight Foundation’s work in Charlotte, Thomas said, “As our city grows, long-term success hinges on ensuring all neighborhoods and residents can participate in and benefit from our region’s progress—advancing economic mobility and resident-led development has been our focus since 2015.”

Before serving in this role, Thomas was the executive director of Queen City Forward, an organization that accelerated the growth of social entrepreneurs solving community problems. His work as a professional photographer aided him as he co-published an award-winning book of photos and stories with author Valaida Fullwood titled “Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists” which is now a traveling exhibition called The Soul of Philanthropy. Thomas is the current Chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Board of Trustees and is an active member of New Generation of African American Philanthropy. Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Duke University and was trained in photography at Central Piedmont Community College and The Light Factory Museum.

Alexis Bibbs

Alexis Bibbs, a 2005 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, is a leader in the worlds of education and entrepreneurship. He currently serves as Senior TRiO (college prep) Coordinator for West Mecklenburg High School, a role he has held for more than eleven years with Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. During this time, Bibbs has dedicated himself to empowering students from historically underserved backgrounds, with a special focus on supporting first-generation college-bound students. As the coordinator of the TRiO Talent Search program, Lex oversees a roster of 250 students, identifying and supporting individuals with the potential to succeed in higher education. In addition, Lex currently coordinates the Becoming Kings Program, a Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative project (MREI) within the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Bibbs serves as a mentor, class agent and ambassador at Johnson C. Smith University. His business, Smiff Merch clothing brand, pays homage to Bibbs’ alma mater, Johnson C. Smith University. Outside of his professional life, Lex is happily married to Tiffany Bibbs.

This Year’s Entertainment:

Kenny Lattimore

With a career spanning over two decades, highlighted by his breakthrough single “Never Too Busy” and the wedding staple “For You,” Kenny has garnered Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations, Top 10 singles, Top 20 R&B albums and an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist, while staying sincere about giving his heart and soul to communities through music.

The Washington DC native dazzles audiences with an unprecedented range influenced by his classical, jazz, and gospel upbringing. Kenny is famous for delivering just the right dose of classic crooning, exceptional runs and authentic emotion. His nuanced vocals have graced projects by a diverse array of artists from Musiq Soulchild and Rachelle Ferrell to Nancy Wilson and Brian Culbertson. This prestigious list also includes Kanye West, who sampled Lattimore’s “Lately” for he track “I’m In It” from West’s #1album Yeezus. He has placed a distinctive stamp on classic songs recorded by musical icons as Donny Hathaway and The Beatles, transformed Christmas standards, and created musical magic on iconic movie soundtracks like Love Jones, Best Man and Disney’s Lion King II Simba’s Pride. Recently Lattimore’s “Days Like This” song was featured in “The Last Dance”– the 10 part Emmy Award winning documentary about the career of baseball legend Michael Jordan who listened to Lattimore’s music as he prepared for the NBA Finals.

Kenny Lattimore’s recording legacy includes the critically acclaimed albums, “From The Soul Of Man,” “Timeless” and “Anatomy of a Love Song,” which produced the Top 10 single “Love Me Back.” While “A Kenny Lattimore Christmas” earned a Stellar Award nomination for ‘Event CD of the Year,’ Lattimore’s ninth solo studio album “Vulnerable” produced another Top 10 hit, “Stay on Your Mind.” His latest hit single Take A Dose, is also a #1 Billboard hit.

Kenny is a humanitarian who uses his life and platform as a tool to inspire others to pursue excellence and elevate positive conversation about art, culture, family and faith.

TICKETS >>>