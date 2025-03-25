“What’s Music Got to Do with It?” Performance At Charlotte On March 31

Mon, Mar 31, 2025 | 1pm

Robinson Hall, Robinson 145

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Professor of Software and Information Systems Mirsad Hadžikadić joins Professor of Piano Dylan Savage for the second installment of What’s Music Got to Do with It? The program will focus on an interdisciplinary exploration of creativity.

What’s Music Got to Do with It? is a series of live performance programs that bring music into dialogue with other disciplines to explore universal skills. In each episode, Savage and a guest professor from a non-music discipline demonstrate how they use a specific universal skill in their creative work, research, and instruction. Each episode in the series considers a different skill, revealing the benefits that can be gained by observing that skill applied in both disciplines. Live music is a feature of each program because of its unique ability to illustrate universal skills in significant depth and in an entertaining way.

Pianist Dylan Savage is author of the book The Transposed Musician: Teaching Universal Skills to Improve Performance and Benefit Life. It is the first book to present a comprehensive and systematic method for teaching universal skills within the context of the music lesson.His research in biomechanics, wellness, and entrepreneurship has resulted in numerous masterclasses at top music schools and national/international conferences. For decades, Savage has used live music performance to teach in-depth practices of universal skills and continuous improvement to people in non-music disciplines. Applying universal skills to the study of music and to life is the foundation of his studio teaching at UNC Charlotte.

Mirsad Hadžikadić is the Director of the Complex Systems Institute at UNC Charlotte. He was the founding Dean of UNC Charlotte’s College of Computing and Informatics, founding Executive Director of the Data Science Initiative, and Chair of the Department of Computer Science. Dr. Hadžikadić’s research is centered on Complex Adaptive Systems, Simulation and Modeling, Health Informatics, Population Health, Data Mining/Analytics, and Cognitive Science//Neuroeconomics.

This event is FREE and open to all. A reception will follow the program.

