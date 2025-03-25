Charlotte Office Of Sustainability Sponsoring Many Events In April For Earth Month
Every year, UNC Charlotte celebrates Earth Month throughout April. The Office of Sustainability, along with environmentally focused organizations in the area, are sponsoring a variety of events to celebrate the planet.
The Office of Sustainability is excited to offer a variety of events this Earth Month to allow Niner Nation to connect with their natural environment and promote sustainable activities. – Mike Lizotte, University sustainability officer
Sustainability is all about being conscious about your actions and I think that Earth Day is a way to focus on that without being preachy. It aims to bring people together and teach them about ways to be better. – Carrie Wells, associate teaching professor of biological sciences
I think it’s important for us to get involved and learn about environmental stewardship now, so we can incorporate it in our life choices as we make big decisions and go into future careers. – Lydia Knier, Earth Club president
Check out the upcoming Earth Month events taking place at UNC Charlotte and in the greater Charlotte area.
On-campus Events
Wednesday, March 26, 5 to 7 p.m.
Cone University Center, Room 210
Earth Month Film Series
“Freedom Hill,” 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 10, Fretwell Building, Room 121
“A Long Start to the Journey,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 14, Student Union Theater
Other films and locations TBD
Earth Month Tour Series
Recycling and waste management tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 1, Facilities Management/Police and Public Safety Building.
Land and water resources tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday April 8, Student Gardens behind Storrs and Robinson.
Green building tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 15, EPIC atrium.
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 22, Botanical Gardens
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 3
Belk Plaza
Schul Forum Community Data Day
Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 3
The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 9
Main campus, location TBD
Toward a Political Theory of Extractivism
4 to 6 p.m., Thursday April 10
Winningham Building, Room 107
Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale
Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 10 (members and campus community only)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 11
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday April 12
Lot 5 (9303 Martin Village Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28262)
Climate-Themed Board Game Night
5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 11
Norm’s Gameroom
Undergraduate Research Conference
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 17
Popp Martin Student Union
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 18
Student Gardens, Staff Gardens, Pollinator Gardens, Niner Pantry Gardens
Charlotte Harvest Exchange Market
10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 25, and Tuesday, April 22
Belk Plaza
Party for the Planet
4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 22
Belk Plaza
Wear, Care, Repair: A Clothes Mending Workshop
1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 23
Atkins Library Makerspace (Area 49)
Swap Til Ya Drop Clothing Swap Shop
1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 23
Belk Plaza, Atkins Library Alley
4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 21, and Friday, April 25
UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station
Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 27
Quads near Mebane, CHHS and the Barnhardt Student Activity Center
Off Campus Celebrations
Time TBD, Thursday, April 10
The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City
Anne Springs Close Greenway Earth Day Celebration
Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13
2573 Lake Haigler Dr., Fort Mill, S.C. 29715
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 12
Independent Picture House (4237 Raleigh St., Charlotte, NC 28213)
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 19
New Bern Station (129 New Bern St., Charlotte, N.C. 28203)
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 19
Innovation Barn
Treetops & Tombstones: Charlotte’s Super Natural Arboretum
9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 26
Elmwood Cemetery (264 North Cedar St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202)
2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 26
NODA Brewing (150 W. 32 St., Charlotte, N.C. 28206)