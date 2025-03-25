Charlotte Office Of Sustainability Sponsoring Many Events In April For Earth Month

Every year, UNC Charlotte celebrates Earth Month throughout April. The Office of Sustainability, along with environmentally focused organizations in the area, are sponsoring a variety of events to celebrate the planet.

The Office of Sustainability is excited to offer a variety of events this Earth Month to allow Niner Nation to connect with their natural environment and promote sustainable activities. – Mike Lizotte, University sustainability officer

Sustainability is all about being conscious about your actions and I think that Earth Day is a way to focus on that without being preachy. It aims to bring people together and teach them about ways to be better. – Carrie Wells, associate teaching professor of biological sciences

I think it’s important for us to get involved and learn about environmental stewardship now, so we can incorporate it in our life choices as we make big decisions and go into future careers. – Lydia Knier, Earth Club president

Check out the upcoming Earth Month events taking place at UNC Charlotte and in the greater Charlotte area.

On-campus Events

Student Sustainability Summit

Wednesday, March 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Cone University Center, Room 210

Earth Month Film Series

“Freedom Hill,” 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 10, Fretwell Building, Room 121

“A Long Start to the Journey,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 14, Student Union Theater

Other films and locations TBD

Earth Month Tour Series

Recycling and waste management tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 1, Facilities Management/Police and Public Safety Building.

Land and water resources tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday April 8, Student Gardens behind Storrs and Robinson.

Green building tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 15, EPIC atrium.

UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens tour, noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 22, Botanical Gardens

Earth Day Festival

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 3

Belk Plaza

Schul Forum Community Data Day

Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 3

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

Campus Beautification Day

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 9

Main campus, location TBD

Toward a Political Theory of Extractivism

4 to 6 p.m., Thursday April 10

Winningham Building, Room 107

Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale

Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 10 (members and campus community only)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 11

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday April 12

Lot 5 (9303 Martin Village Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28262)

Climate-Themed Board Game Night

5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 11

Norm’s Gameroom

Undergraduate Research Conference

8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 17

Popp Martin Student Union

Student Garden Day

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 18

Student Gardens, Staff Gardens, Pollinator Gardens, Niner Pantry Gardens

Charlotte Harvest Exchange Market

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 25, and Tuesday, April 22

Belk Plaza

Party for the Planet

4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 22

Belk Plaza

Wear, Care, Repair: A Clothes Mending Workshop

1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 23

Atkins Library Makerspace (Area 49)

Swap Til Ya Drop Clothing Swap Shop

1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 23

Belk Plaza, Atkins Library Alley

Anything That Rolls

4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 21, and Friday, April 25

UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station

UNC Charlotte STEAM Expo

Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 27

Quads near Mebane, CHHS and the Barnhardt Student Activity Center

Off Campus Celebrations

2025 Carolina Climate Summit

Time TBD, Thursday, April 10

The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City

Anne Springs Close Greenway Earth Day Celebration

Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13

2573 Lake Haigler Dr., Fort Mill, S.C. 29715

Charlotte Earth Day

Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 12

Independent Picture House (4237 Raleigh St., Charlotte, NC 28213)

Earth Day Rail Trail Clean Up

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 19

New Bern Station (129 New Bern St., Charlotte, N.C. 28203)

Repair Cafe CLT

Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 19

Innovation Barn

Treetops & Tombstones: Charlotte’s Super Natural Arboretum

9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 26

Elmwood Cemetery (264 North Cedar St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202)

TreeFest

2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 26

NODA Brewing (150 W. 32 St., Charlotte, N.C. 28206)

